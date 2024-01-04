UPND SG Batuke Imenda Taken To Court For Calling Catholic Church Archbishop Lucifer

COURT SUMMONS UPND SECRETARY GENERAL

.. Batuke Imenda to appear before Lusaka Magistrate court on 25th January 2023…

Lusaka- Thursday, 4th January 2023

Patriots for Economic Progress -PEP- President Sean Tembo has began a private prosecution against UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda.

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has since summoned Imenda for hearing.

Batuke Imenda is accused of issuing hate speech on or about 28th May 2023.

The audio circulation that went viral and press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka, did utter and publish on various media platforms hate speech language towards Archbishop Alick Banda by referring to him as “the Lucifer of Zambia.

Imenda is expected to appear before Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda on 25th January 2023.