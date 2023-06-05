UPND SG CHALLENGED TO APPRECIATE WORKING OPPOSITION MPs

The United Party For National Development (UPND) has been advised to follow through the developmental agenda illustrated by republican president Hakainde Hichilema.

Telecommunications 24, communications coordinator, Tatila Tatila says, it is disappointing that some UPND members are trying to frustrate the developmental activities been implemented in some constituencies of the country.

He says fuelling UPND cadres to stage an act of no confidence is mere waste of time.

Mr. Tatila’s comments follows the remarks made by UPND secretary General, Batuke Imenda urging the Nakonde Member of Parliament, Lukas Simumba to step down as people allegedly gave a no confidence in him and the entire local leadership in the bordertown.

Mr. Tatila says the SG should give gratitue were need be as Nakonde MP is striving to work and educate the masses on CDF, citing a recent financial literacy training of over 40 cooperatives across the district using personal finances.

On Saturday Mr. Imenda was in Nakonde to monitor various projects being implemented under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to which he advised the council to up its game.

Mr. Imenda further addressed the UPND membership in the district, where various concerns from members such as having a UPND audit of the local authority purported failure to properly utilize CDF.

But, Mr. Imenda advised his members that only government is mandated to carry out audits.

Later, a number of individuals joined the ruling party among them UPND 2016 losing parliamentary candidate, Charles Sinyangwe

Nakonde FM