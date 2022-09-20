UPND SG CHALLENGED TO RESIGN –CHIIYA

Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) youth in Monze District Biggie Chiiya have called for resignation of Party Secretary General Batuke Imenda for failing to organize the party.

Mr. Chiiya tells Chikuni Radio News that Mr. Imenda seems not to know the work of the Secretary General for the party as the structures have continued weakening day by day.

Mr. Chiiya explains that from the time UPND formed government; Mr. Imenda has not made any deliberate move of meeting party structures countrywide to hear the challenges faced with.

Mr. Chiiya says there is no way the party can continue with people who do not understand their duties.

He says people will start blaming and insult President Hakainde Hichilema because of some incompetent people in party positions.

And Mr. Chiiya has challenged elected leaders holding on to party leadership to surrender their positions so that people dedicated to the party can take over.

He says there are councillors, MPs, DCs and Ministers who have positions in the party and seem to be busy with their work while neglecting the party works.

Mr. Chiiya has however warned that youths will mobilize themselves and protest against lazy leaders in the party as their main interest now is on President Hakainde Hichilema and not individuals who he said have become selfish after UPND formed government.

Chikuni Community Radio Station