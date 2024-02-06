UPND SHOULD CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS… so that Zambians correct the mistake they made in 2021 – KALABA

UPND SHOULD CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS – KALABA
… so that Zambians correct the mistake they made in 2021.
LUSAKA, MONDAY, FEBRUARY, 05, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]
Citizen First President Harry Kalaba says if the UPND Government loves the people of Zambia they should call for early elections so that citizens correct the mistake they made in the 2021 General elections.
Speaking when he featured on KBC radio in Kapiri Mposhi district, Mr. Kalaba said Zambians are yearning for a change of Government because the UPND has failed.
He said President Hakainde Hichilema has injured alot of people and it will be difficult for him to garner the 50 percent plus one vote threshold in the 2026 elections.
” UPND supporters should accept that President Hichilema has failed, we need to change Government and put people with ideals who know how to look after the people, in 2026 President Hichilema will not bounce back because he will not manage to garner 50 percent plus one votes, he has injured the Zambian people and has failed to discipline his erring leaders” Mr. Kalaba.
Mr. Kalaba who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister said it is unacceptable that Zambians have been subjected to buying a 25 kg of mealie meal at K350 per bag.
He said despite expert advice, the UPND Government went ahead and exported in excess, maize that was kept in strategic reserves thereby subjecting Zambians to hunger.
” The UPND Government is losing 4 Billion dollars in tax holidays they have given to foreign firms running mines. This money could have been used to subsidize fuel and reduce the cost of living,” Mr. Kalaba said.
Which mistake? Kalaba.
Remember, you misled the nation at one time, based on your ” diplomatic” experience that the US had rejected the nominee Zambian ambassador. Your are so immature Kalaba.
Mistakes are corrected during normal elections.
In bahati you failed to deliver chikala iwe kalaba
Mr Kalaba try to do other things than just dreaming. Elections in Zambia according to the constitution is or are held every after five years that is the constitution. You are not a constitution.
By the way how many councillors and MPs do you have.
Additionally, you are now enjoying your unification. Ew marriage with lungu whom you condemned to the later like your brother chishimba and GBM of corruption. Issue of integrity
Harry Kalaba stop making hallucinations as your talk is cheap politicking. You are a political failure and indeed it is shameful to see you team up with the same person you labelled corrupt and thuggish. What good have you seen in Edgar Chagwa Lungu which you did not see when you resigned from his government?
The so called political alliance is an evil association formed by frustrated persons who have failed to prove their usefulness in society. For instance, what community local development has Sakwiba Sikota, Edith Nawakwi, Saboi Imboela, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Chishala Kateka and others have initiated to uplift lives of people?
On the other hand, Hikainde Hichilema built a rural health centre, dug boreholes, built community schools and paid scholarships for orphans and vulnerable children when he was not republican president. Members of the alliance should show us tangible things they have done their own personal capacity in their respectivecommunities? You are selfish fake leaders who are pretending to speak for the poor. If they were genuine persons they should have been questioning Edgar Chagwa Lungu for mismanagement of the economy and the huge debts he contracted which is chocking our economy today. Instead you are dining with a former dictator and corrupt person.