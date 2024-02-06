UPND SHOULD CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS… so that Zambians correct the mistake they made in 2021 – KALABA

UPND SHOULD CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS – KALABA

… so that Zambians correct the mistake they made in 2021.

LUSAKA, MONDAY, FEBRUARY, 05, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Citizen First President Harry Kalaba says if the UPND Government loves the people of Zambia they should call for early elections so that citizens correct the mistake they made in the 2021 General elections.

Speaking when he featured on KBC radio in Kapiri Mposhi district, Mr. Kalaba said Zambians are yearning for a change of Government because the UPND has failed.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema has injured alot of people and it will be difficult for him to garner the 50 percent plus one vote threshold in the 2026 elections.

” UPND supporters should accept that President Hichilema has failed, we need to change Government and put people with ideals who know how to look after the people, in 2026 President Hichilema will not bounce back because he will not manage to garner 50 percent plus one votes, he has injured the Zambian people and has failed to discipline his erring leaders” Mr. Kalaba.

Mr. Kalaba who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister said it is unacceptable that Zambians have been subjected to buying a 25 kg of mealie meal at K350 per bag.

He said despite expert advice, the UPND Government went ahead and exported in excess, maize that was kept in strategic reserves thereby subjecting Zambians to hunger.

” The UPND Government is losing 4 Billion dollars in tax holidays they have given to foreign firms running mines. This money could have been used to subsidize fuel and reduce the cost of living,” Mr. Kalaba said.