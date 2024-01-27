UPND SHOULD FOCUS ON IMPROVING THE LIVES OF PEOPLE

….unlike enticing Councillors to resign and cause by-elections, says Hon Kampyongo

Saturday…. Saturday January 27, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The ruling party UPND should focus on addressing the many challenges the people are facing unlike enticing Councillors to resign and create by-elections, says former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo.

The Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament says the ruling party can cause as many by-elections as they want, but should remember that the people expect them to deliver on their 2021 campaign promises.

Hon Kampyongo also says the just ended Mayembe ward by-election in his constituency was marred by corruption.

He said this when he featured on Radio Delight Kwitonta special programme last evening.

“I must state that my young brother Jason Mwanza from Leadership Movement (LM) pulled out from the race citing corruption. That should tell you Phiri (Harrison Phiri the moderator) the kind of corruption the UPND engaged in. There was no fair play! It must also interest you to know that the UPND caused the by-election by giving the Councillor Osiya Chitembo a job in the military because they wanted to create a narrative that they have penetrated Muchinga Province,” he said.

“The people of Muchinga Province are not stupid and they can read between the lines of whatever the UPND are doing. They (UPND) failed to deliver the expected farming inputs to our people, beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer Scheme are facing serious challenges but our colleagues are busy causing by-elections which will not add any value to them.”

Hon Kampyongo said five cabinet ministers camped in Mayembe ward to campaign for their candidate.

“They were giving the people huge sums of money as they lined them up and giving them as much as K1, 000 each. This should tell you how desperate they were just to win that seat. My colleague Hon Elvis Nkandu instead of going to Ivory Coast to give solidarity to our Chipolopolo boys as Sports Minister, he was in Mayembe giving the people money. This government is not serious and they do not care for the people,” he added.

“I also want to warn the District Commissioners because it seems they do not understand their roles. These are civil servants and should not engage in active politics. DCs from Muchinga Province camped in Mayembe ward and they removed the number plates from their vehicles and engaging in active politics. UPND will not protect them in future, they will be all alone and answer to their actions.”

He said even during the Cholera crisis ravaging the country, the Minister in charge of water development was in Mayembe when a lot of people were dying from the disease.

Hon Kampyongo also disclosed that his Councillor from Lukalashi Ward Justin Mulenga was terribly beaten under the instruction of Shiwang’andu District Commissioner Maureen Bwembya.

“My Councillor from Lukalashi Ward Justin Mulenga was beaten under the watch of the DC. My other Councillor from Kalebe ward Humphrey Mwango was also attacked and he lost his shoes after running for his dear life. What puzzles me is that the party in power is intimidating and harassing the people. This shows that they know they are on their way out of power and that’s why they have resorted to using such means,” he concluded.