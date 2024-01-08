UPND SHOULD START LIVING IN A WORLD OF REALITY – Peter Chanda

UPND SHOULD START LIVING IN A WORLD OF REALITY – CHANDA

… says claims that they have fulfilled campaign promises and will rule forever are mere rhetoric.

LUSAKA, MONDAY, JANUARY, 08,2024 [SMART EAGLES]

New Congress Party President Peter Chanda says the UPND will wake to a rude shock if they think the 2026 General elections will be a walk over.

In an interview with Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr. Chanda said the battle for 2026 is between Zambians who are feeling the impact of a failed leadership against the UPND.

He said assertions that the UPND has fulfilled its promises and will rule forever are mere rhetoric which should not be taken seriously.

” As New Congress Party we fail to understand the world in which the UPND and its leaders live in. They promised that two hours after being sworn in the Kwacha will appreciate and the price of mealie meal will come down because they had goodwill partners that were going to invest in the country, but what we see is the high cost of living, ” Mr. Chanda said.

” The battle for 2026 is not between the opposition parties but between the Zambians against the UPND. Zambians are failing to eat three decent meals a day and also to afford essential commodities. Even the much talked about free education is a sham, because the little we could have saved is going towards meeting the basic needs of the children,” He said.

And Mr. Chanda said the UPND should wake up and face reality because suppressing the opposition will not sustain there stay in power.

“UPND should live in a world of reality. If President Hichilema is popular why is he holding rallies and stopping the opposition from doing so using the Inspector General of police,” Mr. Chanda said.