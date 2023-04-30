UPND TO SUPPORT DEREGISTERING ANY NON COMPLIANT PARTY – MWIINDE

By Nandi Nthani

UNITED Party for National Development – UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman Trevor Mwiinde has urged the opposition Patriotic Front – PF to follow laid down guidelines that are required for their political party to be legally registered.

Mwiinde says deregistering of Political Parties is not new in the country’s political land scape recalling that when PF came into power it pushed to have opposition MMD deregistered.

Mwiinde says UPND Youths will rally behind the Registrar of Societies in the entire process of deregistering any party found erring.

He believes that the Registrar of Societies is guided and protected by the law and that the ruling UPND will not interference with its work.

This follows a statement released by the Registrar of Societies recently threatening to deregister the PF for not complying with the Societies Act.

However, PF Acting President Given Lubinda assured all members that the party has complied with the provisions of the Registrar of Societies Act and is working on every detail to avoid deregistration.

Source: Byta FM