UPND TOLD TO STOP INTERFERING IN OPERATIONS OF THE POLICE IG

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba says statements that the Zambia Police is denting the image of President Hakainde Hichilema with regards to the alleged police brutality on citizens are being made by ignorant people.

Reacting to UPND youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso’s statement that the Police Inspector General is denting the image of President Hichilema due to his alleged failure to explain to Zambians on the status quo of police brutality in the country, Mr. Musamba said such statements are misplaced and from an ignorant individual.

And Governance Activist Arden Matafwali has challenged the UPND to stop interfering in the operations of the Inspector General of police.

Mr Matafwali notes that UPND should not shift the blame on the police chief on the alleged police brutality, saying it is impossible for the police Inspector General to make certain decisions such as brutalizing opposition political party members without getting authorization from the appointing authority.

He tells Phoenix News that government’s interference in the IG’s duties and denying the role they are playing in encouraging police brutality is slowly de-campaigning the ruling party.

