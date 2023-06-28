UPND UNHAPPY WITH MAAMBA COAL MINE CONTRACTOR NOT REMITTING NAPSA CONTRIBUTIONS

Sinazongwe, Wednesday (June 28, 2023)

United Party for National Development – UPND is concerned that a security firm contracted by Maamba Coal Mine is not remitting National Pensions Scheme Authority – NAPSA contributions for employees.



UPND Southern Province Vice Chairperson (Administration) for Women Affairs, Malala Muchimba, said President Hakainde Hichilema is determined to ensure that employees benefit from social protection schemes such as NAPSA Partial Withdraws.



Ms Malala has since called on Maamba Collieries to terminate the services of the security firm for flouting labour laws.

This came to light at the Fifth Sinazongwe District Mining Indaba in held under the theme “Coal Mining amidst Energy Transition: What is the way forward for Sinazongwe?”



The Annual event is convened by the Council of Churches in Zambia – CCZ, Centre for Trade Policy and Development – CTPD, Centre for Environment Justice – CEJ, Joint Country Programme – JCP, Diakonia, Zambia Land Alliance – ZLA, Family Development Initiatives- FDI and Publish What to Pay, all advocating for transparency and accountability in the management of mineral resources in Zambia



Meanwhile, Sinazongwe’s Maamba Ward Councillor Criswell Musowoe is disappointed that the District has no Labour Officer.

Mr. Musowoe said labour cases are now being handled by Councillors and the District Commissioner which amounts to over stepping boundaries.



He called on Government to urgently address the matter to protect the plight of workers in Zambia’s Coal mining belt, Sinazongwe.

And Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Yolanta Mutyambe, who represented Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, pledged Government’s commitment towards implementing all issues raised at the Indaba.