UPND YOUTH LEADERSHIP DESCRIBES AS PROPAGANDA, CLAIMS THAT SOME PARTY YOUTHS VERBALLY HARASSED EDGAR LUNGU

The UPND youth leadership has described as propaganda, allegations that some party youths in eastern province verbally harassed former Republican President Edgar Lungu during the Malaila Traditional ceremony over the weekend.

UPND Vice National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde has dismissed the allegations, saying UPND youths are peace loving Zambians and do not condone any forms of violence just as they have been advised by president Hakainde Hichilema to ensure peace and unity in the country.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwiinde has however stated that the party would not hesitate to take disciplinary action if the youths belonged to the ruling party.

Mr. Mwiinde said the whole saga was just aimed at diverting the attention of Zambian from the strides the country has made in the last two years that the UPND has been in office and to dent the image of the president.

Some suspected UPND cadres over the weekend verbally harassed Mr. Lungu who was attending the Malaila Traditional ceremony at the invitation of senior chief Nsefu of the Kunda speaking people in the presence of traditional leaders.

PHOENIX NEWS