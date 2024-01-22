UPND’S DESPERATION TO WIN IN MAYEMBE, KAPAMBA WARD BY-ELECTIONS- Fred M’membe

UPND’S DESPERATION TO WIN IN MAYEMBE, KAPAMBA WARD BY-ELECTIONS

Why should the UPND, which claims to be a very popular ruling party, send five cabinet ministers, a horde of district commissioners and other civil servants with government motor vehicles and a lot of money to go and campaign in Shiwang’andu’s Mayembe ward by-election where there are only 846 registered voters?

The situation is not very different in Mpika’s Kapamba Ward by-election where there are 2, 017 registered voters.

Isn’t this desperation? Isn’t this an attempt to kill a fly with a hammer?

Will they be able to fraudulently and criminally campaign like this in this ward and everywhere else in the 2026 general elections?

Doesn’t this mean a realisation that things are not good for them?

We know that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is now gripped by fear of losing power. It is fear that is now propelling his decisions and actions in the political arena.

Mr Hichilema knows very well that things are not well, the ground has shifted, and the quick fixed – Bally will fix it – he had promised the Zambian people to win their votes in the 2021 elections that can not be delivered. He knows the people are tired of lies, deception, and tribalism.

Even the attempt to mask this fear with a macho posturing is failing – it can not be concealed anymore. His vulnerabilities are showing on his face and can be picked in his tone and speeches too. He knows he is going hence the desperation like we have seen in the recent by elections.

But let them fool themselves into thinking and believing that they are delivering and establishing themselves for another victory in 2026.

Otherwise, they are in for a rude awakening in the next general elections. Their exit will be so predictable and decisive!

This is no exaggeration of what awaits them.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party