UPND’s INVOLVEMENT IN PAMELA’S ABDUCTION- Sean Tembo

SEAN TEMBO: DID UPND SANCTION ABDUCTION OF PAMELA AND 12 OTHERS

Sean Tembo

UPND’s INVOLVEMENT IN PAMELA’S ABDUCTION

Given the fact that all the suspects in the abduction of Pemela and 13 other girls, are well known UPND officials, there is need to determine whether UPND as a party sanctioned the abduction of these young girls.

The only way to determine that is by undertaking an independent investigation led by neutral law enforcement agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard. In the absence of any such independent investigation, it is very difficult to clear UPND as a party in the involvement of the kidnapping of these young girls.

These suspicions are further exacerbated by the fact that the UPND-controlled Zambia Police Service failed to locate and arrest the kidnappers for more than 6 months. Was this failure deliberate to and designed to protect their own or was it because of common incompetence? Only an independent investigation can determine the correct answer.

SET 03.10.2022