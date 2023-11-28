UPND’s INVOLVEMENT IN PF WRANGLES CAN’T BE COMPLETELY RULED OUT- Sunday Chanda

UPND’s INVOLVEMENT IN PF WRANGLES CAN’T BE COMPLETELY RULED OUT

Former Patriotic Front Media Director, Sunday Chanda, has advised the former ruling party (the Patriotic Front – PF) to draw lessons from previous former ruling parties, United National Independence Party (UNIP) and the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) to survive.

The Kanchibiya Member of Parliament says the challenges in the PF are not new and has advised the party to learn from the mistakes that UNIP and MMD made after losing power and to take stock of what led to Zambians voting them out of office.

Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM’s Let The People Talk program this morning, Mr. Chanda says the PF should also do an analysis of the party post the 2021 elections and see how the party can survive and move forward, failure to which the party may go into oblivion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda says that despite them denying it, it is still possible that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government has a hand in what is happening in the PF because it is the interest of any ruling party to weaken the opposition in a democracy.

And commenting on Former President Edgar Lungu’s return to active politics, Mr. Chanda is of the view that the former Head of State should have allowed the next set of leadership in the party while providing support.

PHOENIX FM NEWS