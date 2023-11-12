UPPZ LEADER CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO REEVALUATE UNBENEFICIAL TREATIES

….. for Zambia’s Development and Prosperity

(Kitwe), [12.11.23]

United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has urged the Zambian government to critically review and withdraw from treaties and agreements that do not serve the best interests of the country.

Mr Chanda has expressed concern over the lack of benefits derived from certain treaties, such as the double taxation treaty signed between Zambia and Ireland many years ago.

“It is with great disappointment that we note how this particular treaty has been advantageous to Irish companies established within our borders while not reciprocating similar benefits for Zambia. The agreement exempts Irish companies from paying taxes to the Zambian government, as mutually agreed upon in the treaty,” he said.

“Sadly, our country has scarce representation in Ireland’s corporate landscape, translating into minimal advantages for Zambian enterprises or government revenue.”

The UPPZ leader appealed to the Zambian government to take swift action in reassessing this and other treaties that prioritize foreign interests at the expense of nation’s development and prosperity.

“We firmly believe that it is crucial for Zambia to establish mutually beneficial agreements that promote economic growth, facilitate technology transfer, encourage investment, and enhance job creation for our people.As responsible leaders, we cannot turn a blind eye to these discrepancies any longer. It is our duty to advocate for a fair and inclusive economic landscape that empowers local industries, boosts our economy, and ultimately improves the livelihoods of all Zambians,” he added.

“By revisiting and renegotiating unbeneficial treaties, we can ensure that the agreements we enter into are focused on maximizing advantages for our country, respecting our sovereignty, and fostering genuine partnerships.”

Mr Chanda further urged the Zambian government to prioritize the long-term well-being of the citizens and take decisive steps towards creating a favorable business environment that allows the nation to prosper.

“We stand ready to support and collaborate with the government and all stakeholders in this important endeavor, promoting transparency, accountability, and the best interests of Zambia,” he concluded.