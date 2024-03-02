PoliticsPFUncategorizedUPNDUPPZ UPPZ Sends Strong 2026 Message As Charles Chanda Defeats HH And M’membe In Kanchibiya By Elections March 2, 2024 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Dickson Jere Writes: These results from the ward in Kachibiya are very interesting. Finally, UPPZ has won a seat and beating the big boys. Questions: 1. Is UPPZ becoming popular? 2. Or is it that it had a better candidate than the rest?
Yet, Kanchibiya MP, Sunday Chanda, is reported to have gone on rampage campaigning for the UPND. Sunday has bitten the dust and bruised his bald head.
It’s a good wake up slap in the face of the big boys who have become too complacent!
This is good for our Democracy!