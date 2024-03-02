UPPZ Sends Strong 2026 Message As Charles Chanda Defeats HH And M’membe In Kanchibiya By Elections

Dickson Jere Writes:
These results from the ward in Kachibiya are very interesting. Finally, UPPZ has won a seat and beating the big boys.


Questions:
1. Is UPPZ becoming popular?
2. Or is it that it had a better candidate than the rest?

  2. It’s a good wake up slap in the face of the big boys who have become too complacent!
    This is good for our Democracy!

