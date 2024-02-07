UPWARD ADJUSMENT OF STATUTORY RESERVE RATIO TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT ZAMBIAN ECONOMY

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The Ndola District Agriculture Office says the dry spells being experienced in some parts of the district has resulted in a significant increase in armyworm infestation which have so far invaded 1,407 hectares of land.

Ndola District Agricultural Officer Philip Kalima has told Phoenix News that the armyworm infestation has risen from 28.2% to 48% within a few weeks and has so far affected a total of 2,708 households in the district.

Mr Kalima explains that the current dry spells have created favorable conditions for the proliferation of armyworms.

He says the district has received chemicals, despite being insufficient to address the scale of the problem and that some farmers are also using traditional methods to get rid of the pests.

Last month, the infestation of armyworms had spread across all 17 agricultural camps in Ndola district, affecting 390 hectares of land and affecting more than 1,500 households.

