US ban on Ugandan prison officer due to LGBT mistreatment

The US has punished the leader of Uganda’s prison system for allegedly allowing mistreatment and torture of LGBT+ people and government critics.

Twenty people from different countries around the world have been punished for treating people unfairly.

One of them is Jefferson Koijee, who is the mayor of Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. The US says he is in charge of paramilitary groups linked to his political party.

Three militia leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been put on the sanctions list. Their names are William Yakutumba, Willy Ngoma, and Michel Rukunda.

Former president’s son, Jean-Francis Bozizé, is being accused of bringing weapons for the rebel group CPC in the Central African Republic. His friend Mahamat Salleh is a leader in a group called CPC. He is accused of hurting girls by making them do things they don’t want to do.

In South Sudan, it is said that county commissioners Gordon Koang Biel and Gatluak Nyang Hoth let government-aligned forces and their allies rape women and children as a reward.

They have been punished with Joseph Mantiel Wajang, the governor in Unity State who the US says chose both men for those positions of power even though they were accused of serious things.

They and everyone else on the list for Friday will not be allowed to come into the US.

Or do business with people or companies in the US.