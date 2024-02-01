US bans Sudanese businesses for supplying arms to violence

The United States government stopped three companies in Sudan from getting money because they are supporting the harmful war in the country.

The Alkhaleej Bank and Al-Fakher Advanced Works, which are controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been sanctioned.

Zadna International, the third company, is connected to the Sudanese army, said the US Treasury Department on Wednesday.

The statement said that all three groups have made Sudan less peaceful and safe by either moving money around illegally or making money from selling gold.

The sanctions are being used to try to stop the war that has been going on for nine months.

More than 12,000 people have died and almost eight million people have left their homes because of the fighting, says the UN.

On Tuesday, the leader of the Sudanese army called for a big attack against the RSF.

He said he didn’t want to talk because it was a waste of time.

The US government and other civil rights groups say both the army and RSF did bad things in the war, but they say they didn’t.