US-based Lady Who Called Davido Out For Impregnating Her, Says She Doesn’t Know He Is Married

A United States businesswoman, Anita Brown, who accused Nigerian artiste Davido of impregnating her and refused to accept the pregnancy, has claimed she was unaware the singer was married.

She made this known in a video shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday night.

Brown revealed in a series of videos posted on her Instagram account that she met the singer in 2017 when she was in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic, when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

She also shared videos of herself backstage at one of Davido’s shows in September 2018.

She stated in the video that she was unaware he was married, saying, “And what really kills me is this married man narrative that y’all are dragging. I did not know he was married.

“Go to his page; does it look like he is married? Like I am confused, you know, RIP to the child, like people knew about the baby, but nobody knew he got married.

“I am in America, nobody here knows, sorry, sorry, nobody knows, nobody knows.”

Recall that Davido confirmed his marriage to his partner, Chioma Rowland, in an interview he had with a skit maker, Kiekie, in March.

Credit: Instagram | ninathelite