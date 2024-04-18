US lifts sanctions on Zimbabwe, targeted ones on Mnangagwa circle remain

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has lifted Zimbabwe Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations.

The sanctions were first implemented in 2003 through Executive Order 13288, citing concerns about the Zimbabwean government’s actions undermining democratic processes and institutions.

The decision to terminate the sanctions regime follows US President Joe Biden’s approval of a new Executive Order terminating the Zimbabwe sanctions program in March.

“OFAC is taking this action because the national emergency on which part 541 was based was terminated by the President on March 4, 2024.

“The rule is currently available for public inspection with the Federal Register and will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register on April 17, 2024,” the US department said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa together with nine Zimbabwean individuals and three entities, however remain sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky programme for their alleged connection to corruption or serious human rights abuses.

Apart from Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia, others on the sanctions list are Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and his deputy Stephen Mutamba, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Sakunda Holdings proprietor Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his wife Sandra Mpunga, director of Fossil Fuel Obey Chimuka, Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) deputy director Walter Tapfumaneyi and Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Mudah Ncube.

The three entities on the sanctions list are: Sakunda Holdings, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting.

The latest marks the end of a two-decade long era of sanctions imposed on the African nation.

The order was followed by two more executive orders that expanded the scope of the sanctions.

The new order revokes the previous executive orders that authorised the sanctions program.

While the sanctions are lifted, OFAC clarifies that any enforcement actions or investigations related to violations that occurred during the sanction period will continue. It is also stated that the termination does not affect any rights or penalties incurred before March 4, 2024.