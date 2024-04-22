US presidential campaign team of Trump for 2024 raised US$15m in March

The formal president of the United States of America Donald Trump, has announced that he desires to hold the position of President of the United States in 2024. The presidential election campaign said it got US$15 million in March, which is a lot more than the month before.

Trump has consistently raised less money than President Joe Biden for their upcoming election in November. The vote to choose the next president.

It was unclear from Trump’s financial report to the Federal Election Commission if he made progress in raising money. Biden was supposed to share how much money his campaign had at the end of March on Saturday.