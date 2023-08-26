US sanctions six over conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo

On Thursday, the United States government declared that it has imposed sanctions on six individuals from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These individuals are being accused of involvement in the continuous conflict happening in the eastern region of DR Congo.

The US Department of State said that these people are causing problems in the eastern region of DR Congo. They are also doing bad things like hurting people, especially by sexually assaulting them and hurting children.

There are six people who are involved in this situation. They include a leader in DR Congo’s military, a high-ranking officer in Rwanda’s armed forces, and members of two different groups, M23 and FDLR.

The penalties will lead to the individuals’ money and possessions being blocked in the US.

The sanctions also say that people cannot do business with Americans. They cannot get money, things, or help from Americans.