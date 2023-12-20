US Senate Staffer Terminated After Explicit Video Surfaces in Capitol Hearing Room Scandal

A Senate staffer has lost their job following the circulation of an explicit video purportedly showing two men engaging in sexual activity within a Senate hearing room. The controversial video, initially shared in a private group chat for gay men in politics, was later leaked and published by the Daily Caller, leading to the termination of the staffer’s employment.

The individual in question, who reportedly worked for Democratic Senator Ben Cardin’s office, was not immediately identified by the Daily Caller, which broke the story on Friday night. However, the staffer was later identified through photos shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The explicit video allegedly depicts the Senate staffer involved in intimate activities in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building. The room holds historical significance as the backdrop for various pivotal events, including Supreme Court nominations, the 9/11 Commission hearings, and former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony against then-President Donald Trump in 2017.

Senator Ben Cardin expressed his disappointment and anger over the incident, describing it as a “breach of trust.” Cardin confirmed that the implicated staff member, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, was “no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.” In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Maese-Czeropski acknowledged the difficulties he faced, emphasizing that he had been attacked for his personal life to serve a political agenda.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” Maese-Czeropski wrote.

The video’s circulation prompted a police investigation, with authorities “looking into” the matter. No charges have been filed thus far. The US Capitol Police are actively involved in examining the incident that unfolded in the Senate hearing room.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, confirmed that the implicated aide had been terminated. Senator Cardin, expressing his anger and disappointment, emphasized that appropriate steps were taken upon learning about the incident over the weekend. The scandal has sparked discussions about security protocols within Senate facilities, with questions arising about how an aide gained access to a Senate hearing room for such activities.