US senator stands up during hearing to confront teamster supervisor

The Republican senator, who challenged a union leader in open court, defended the threat as a representation of “Oklahoma values.

”Sen Markwayne Mullin, a former local MMA fighter, nearly came to blows with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien on Tuesday afternoon.

“If I don’t do this,the people of Oklahoma will be very angry with me,”Mr. Mullin later told Fox News. Elsewhere, he said he would “bite” and fight.

“I will do anything, I don’t exceed it. And what’s more, I don’t care where I bite,” he said Tuesday night on the Undaunted podcast. Hours earlier, Senator Mullin sat down with other members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to hear testimony from Mr. of the Teamsters, one of the largest unions in the country.

When given the opportunity to question Mr. O’Brien, Mr Mullin pointed to a post on social network study” and said he should “stop acting like a tough guy at these Senate hearings. “

“You want to talk, we can be two consenting adults, we can end it here,”Mr. Mullin said from the podium. “Very good,perfect,”Mr. O’Brien replied Mr Mullin stood up as if he wanted to fight, signaling to take off his wedding ring before being reprimanded by Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Sit down. You’re a United States senator, sit down,” Mr. Sanders, a Democrat and committee chairman,shouted.

The incident rocked the usually quiet Capitol,which was already abuzz with reports that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had allegedly elbowed a Republican in the back.

“You’re not going to talk to me and expect me to just sit there,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “And you should have seen the fear in his eyes when I stood up.

I’m not joking. “Appearing on CNN, Mr. O’Brien showed little concern, calling Mr. Mullin “one of the 100 most powerful people in the country” who “behaves like a 12-year-old in the schoolyard because he doesn’t do it. “”do it [his] way.

”Tuesday’s confrontation was not the first time Mr. Mullin and Mr. O’Brien have clashed. Earlier this year, Mr. Mullin told union leaders to “shut up” during a tense exchange in committee.