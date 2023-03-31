US veep Kamala Harris arrives in Zambia

United States of America (USA) Vice President, Kamala Harris, has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit. The plane carrying Ms Harris touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka at 12:58 hours today.

Ms Harris is accompanied by her husband, the Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, and other US senior government officials.

She was welcomed by Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Mutale Nalumango, Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala, and other senior government officials.

While in Zambia, Ms Harris is expected to hold talks with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House, focusing on matters of mutual interest at bilateral, global and regional levels.

The Ms Harris’ visit will also serve to advance US assistance to Zambia in accessing the digital economy, strengthening business ties and investment through innovation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment of women.

President Hichilema has been driving the country’s economic development agenda and the visit by the US Vice President will strengthen Zambia’s partnership with the country.

She also expected to engage into other activities before touring Panuka farm in Chibombo district tomorrow, April 1, 2023.

Ms Harris is expected to leave Zambia for her country on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after concluding her visit.

In her week-long tour of Africa, Ms Harris has already visited Ghana and Tanzania.

She met Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Ado and Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan while in those countries.

In Tanzania the Ms Harris delivered her maiden speech to youths about innovation and women empowerment.

Ms Harris is on a mission to strengthen the US and Africa relationship in order to spur economic development and opportunities, and also address issues of climate change, food security and the rising youth population.