US Woman With Rare Double Uterus Gives Birth To Twin Girls Hours Apart

A 32-year-old woman from Alabama who was born with two uteruses and became pregnant in both gave birth to twin girls on different days, she announced on Friday.

Kelsey Hatcher, who is documenting her story, made this known on her Instagram account.

She wrote, “Our miracle babies were born! They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too.

“Roxi Layla was born Tuesday night 12/19 at 7:49pm and was joined by her sister, Rebel Laken, Wednesday morning 12/20 at 6:09am.

“Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience! I can’t wait to share the entire birth story with you guys! While we are all home now, we will take the time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!”

Doctors had estimated a Christmas due date, but the sisters arrived just in time to be at home for the holidays with their siblings.

The mother and daughters have been discharged from the hospital, with Hatcher, promising to share details about the delivery in future.

Hatcher knew from the age of 17 that she had “uterus didelphys,” a rare congenital condition thought to affect about 0.3 percent of people born female.

It was during a routine eight-week ultrasound visit in May that the massage therapist and then-mother-of-three learned not only that she was having twins this time, but that a fetus was present in each of her uteruses.

Credit: Instagram | doubleuhatchlings, AFP