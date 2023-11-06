US YouTuber stirs storm for building wells in Africa

US YouTuber and philanthropist Mr Beast has received both praise and criticism after sharing that he built 100 wells in Africa.

In the video, which has been viewed over 48 million times since its Saturday release, Mr Beast showcased his construction of 52 wells in rural Kenyan communities and 48 other wells in Zimbabwe, Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon.

Several people have applauded Mr Beast for helping rural communities, while faulting African governments for embezzling funds meant for such projects.

Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has 207 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the platform’s most followed account.

“I know it’s weird that a YouTuber has to do all this stuff, but someone’s got to do it. And if no one else is, we’re going to do it. It really does change the lives of the communities where we build them,” Mr Beast said of his motivation for the project.

But some Africans have criticised him, saying that his video perpetuates the stereotype of Africa as an impoverished continent.

Others have raised concern over the environmental impact of the wells, saying they could contribute to depleting ground water.

Mr Beast has defended his philanthropy, saying that he will always use his platform to help people and inspire others to do the same.