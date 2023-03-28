Utilise fame to generate income – Slap Dee speaks at Harvard

ZAMBIAN hip hop artiste Mwila Musonda, affectionately known as Slap Dee says young budding artistes, especially from Africa need to be taught how to use their fame to generate revenue.

Speaking to students at the African Business Conference hosted by Harvard University, Centre for African Studies in the United States, Slap Dee said artistes need to learn the business side of the entertainment and music industry.

Slap Dee was part of the 70 artistes who were speaking at the Conference and on Saturday he shared a clip of his presentation on social media.

In the presentation he highlighted the lack of platforms and facilities such as the African Business Conference in order to exchange knowledge.

“We (artistes) are not taught how to do business in music. Usually we think that when we have talent it’s enough to get us across the globe and that’s not the case,” Slap Dee stated.

“Young artistes have to be taught the business side of the industry, how to monetize the fame.”

He added that some artistes need to utilise their fame on on Tik Tok and translate the streams on YouTube or Spotify into a steady income.

Meanwhile, Slap Dee disclosed that he plans on sharing the knowledge from the conference to the young artiste in Zambia once intends to school them on the importance of business in music .

The African Business Conference hosted by Harvard University, which Slap D attended is an annual event which has been held for 25 years.

It seeks to explore Africa’s next chapter under the theme: “Africa Accelerated: Leaps and Bounds into the Next Decade.”

https://kalemba.news/entertainment/2023/03/27/10304/

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba