VACATE UNFINISHED BUILDINGS- LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL

PURSUANT TO REGULATION 14 OF THE PUBLIC HEALTH (BUILDING) REGULATION

AND STATUTORY inSTRUMENt No. 79 OF INFECTED

HEALTH PUBLIC

2017-THE

AREAS(CHOLERA) REGULATION, 2017 OF THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA.

THE COUNCIL HAS OBSERVED WITH GREAT CONCERN THE ACTION BY DEVELOPERS WHO HAVE ALLOWED

THEIR INCOMPLETE STRUCTURES TO BE OCCUPIED BY

SOME INDIVIDUALS WITHOUT SANITARY FACILITIES AND

PRIOR WITHOUT

AND SITE,

RUNNING WATER ON APPROVAL BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITY.

IF THE ABOVE, THE LOCAL AUTHORITY

VIEW IN DIRECTS SUCH INDIVIDUALS TO VACATE THE SAID

INCOMPLETE STRUCTURES THAT, IF FOUND BY OUR HEALTH

NOTE

KINDLY

INSPECTORS, LEGAL ACTION SHALL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU IN THE COURT OF LAW TAKE THIS AS AN OFFICIAL WARNING.