Vael Muzwenga was a PF Cadre – UPND

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3.10.22

CLAIMS BY PF THAT VAEL MUZWENGA POPULARLY KNOWN AS KING ROMA V JAY IS A UPND MEMBER ARE BASELESS MERE INSINUATIONS AND PROPAGANDA AIMED AT MISLEADING THE PUBLIC AND NATION AT LARGE – HAMUCHELE

Following today’s rescue of the 13 abducted girls in the famous Pamela Chisumpa case, It has come to our attention as UPND in Kabwata Constituency that there is a picture of one of the abductors that the Opposition Patriotic Front is using, claiming that he is a UPND member.

First and foremost it must be put straight that based on the UPND party constitution, there is a big difference between a UPND party member and supporter. Membership is enshrined in membership card carrier while supportship is for all.

Having said that, it must be noted that the picture trending on social media of Vael Muzwenga Junior was taken in 2016 in Matero with his cousin named Cheelo during campaigns prior to the 2016 general elections as a mere supporter.

Immediately after UPND lost the elections to PF, he joined PF, to whose membership he has been up to date.

Further, it must equally be noted that the house where the abductors where keeping the girls is in Kabwata Constituency specifically in Kamulanga Ward 9 with its ownership being linked to Late Mr. Muzwenga Senior who was a Police Commissioner and Commandant for Paramilitary at Lilayi Police Camp.

Public do not allow yourselves to be hoodwinked with PF falsehood.

Issued by:

Sulwe Isaac Hamuchele

Kabwata Constituency Chairman