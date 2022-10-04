Valden Findlay Arrested For Holding More Than One Passport, Giving False Information, And Possessing A Passport Bearing A Fake Entry Endorsement Stamp

LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN FINDLAY ARRESTED FOR HOLDING MORE THAN ONE PASSPORT, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, AND POSSESSING A PASSPORT BEARING A FAKE ENTRY ENDORSEMENT STAMP

The Department of Immigration has arrested Mr. Harry Findlay (59), a Lusaka based Businessman of State Lodge, for holding more than one passport under his name and knowingly making a false representation to obtain a passport, contrary to sections section 22 (1) and 23 (1)(a) of the Passports Act, 2016, respectively. He was also charged for a fake entry stamp endorsement in one of his passports contrary to section 52(4)(e) of the Immigration and Deportation Act Number 18 of 2010.

Particulars of the offences are that on 3rd October 2022 in Lusaka, Mr. Harry Findlay had possession of two (2) Zambian Passports, ZP032178, and ZP013259. Further, his passport number ZP032178 bore a fake entry stamp endorsement dated 23rd September 2022. Furthermore, on dates unknown but between 1st January to 14th March, 2017 he knowingly made a false representation to obtain Passport Number ZP021382 when he purported that he had lost his Passport Number ZP013259, when in fact not.

Mr. Harry Findlay was apprehended by a Department of Immigration-led team of Officers from various security wings on 3rd October, 2022 around 13:00 hours at the Anti-Corruption Commission Headquarters, where he was appearing for questioning. The Officers moved in following investigations into a report that Mr. Harry Findlay held multiple passports under his name, which is prohibited under the Passports Act, 2016. Investigations later revealed he had four (4) Zambian Passports under his name, two (2) of which he is yet to avail to the Department.

He is currently detained at Ridgeway Police Station pending Court appearance.

