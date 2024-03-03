Varsity lecturer, student set wedding date after viral valentine’s day proposal

An Abia State University lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, who went viral earlier in February for proposing to his fiancee, identified as Grace, in her classroom on Valentine’s Day, has announced the wedding date.

It was reported how viral pictures and videos revealed the moment Anucha went down on a knee with a ring in his hands to propose to his lover, who is said to be a student in the Optometry Deparment of the university, in the presence of her colleagues.

In a wedding invite posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the lecturer disclosed that they have received the consent of their parents and are ready to “walk down the aisle.”

Anucha wrote, “#Ugo_Wizzy__2024! With the consent of our parents, we, Grace and Wisdom, with every sense of humility, respect and responsibility, most humbly wish to invite you as a special guest as ‘We’ walk down the aisle.

“Date; Saturday 6th April 2024.

“Venue: St. Paul’s Ang. Church Umuocham.

“Reception: Ngwa High School Aba.

“Please kindly treat this as an official invite. We covet your prayers as we embark on this journey for life. Otito_Diri_Jesu!”

Congratulatory messages have since continued to flow in as comments on his posts.