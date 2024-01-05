Vatican clarifies position after same-sex blessings backlash

(BBC) The Vatican has issued a clarification intended to calm Catholic bishops in some countries who have balked over last month’s approval of blessings for same-sex couples.

The Vatican’s doctrinal office said the blessings should not be seen as an endorsement of the life that lesbian, gay or bisexual people lead.

It urged bishops to make a “full and calm reading” of the eight-page declaration approved by Pope Francis.

Francis has tried to make the Church more welcoming to LGBT people without changing moral doctrine.

Bishops in some countries – especially African ones – have made clear that they will not allow their priests to conduct such blessings.

Thursday’s Vatican statement advised what it called “pastoral prudence” depending on local laws and circumstances.