Vedanta’s Agarwal To Get Back KCM After Parting With $200m- Fred M’membe

VEDANTA’S AGARWAL TO GET BACK KCM AFTER PARTING WITH $200M
After parting with US $200 million Vedanta Resources Plc’s 69 year-old Indian owner, Anil Agarwal, is assured of getting back KCM which he lost control of in a Zambian government initiated liquidation order in 2020.
Agarwal acquired KCM in 2004 in a transaction which had an aggregate value of approximately US$270 million, comprised of cash consideration of US$48.2 million for the 51 per cent stake, a commitment on the part of Vedanta to fund cash flows in KCM to an aggregate limit of US$220 million, and an agreement on the part of Vedanta to contribute US$1 million towards the cost of a feasibility study of substantial deeper level resources associated with the Konkola mine (containing estimated resources of around 250 million tonnes at 3.8 per cent copper), to be undertaken by December 31, 2006.
In August 2021, whilst addressing miners in Kitwe, the then President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Lungu, claimed that he had received a report that Mr Hakainde Hichilema was soliciting US$300,000 from Vedanta, promising to give them back KCM once elected. An accusation, which Mr Hichilema vehemently denied.
On April 25, 2022, during a media briefing at State House, Mr Hichilema dismissed media reports suggesting that government planned to give back KCM to Vedanta as falsehoods.
But on May 9, 2022, Mr Hichilema U-turned stating that “Vedanta and ourselves have agreed that we suspend litigation.”
Going by the sequence of events and inconsistencies in the statements, especially on the part of Mr Hichilema, we demand that he comes out clean on the Vedanta issue. What is going on? The Zambian people deserve to know the truth and how decisions have been arrived at in this matter.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Anil Agarwal is as corrupt as Lungu and PF are. He should never have KCM again
This Fred mmembe has now become an irritation by writing senseless things all the time. Surely even simple things he can’t understand that legally Vedanta still owns KCM and there is no way of going that fact without creating bigger problems if we decide to ignore them. People in Chingola have suffered enough during the time of this impasse between grz and Vedenta, why not allow them get relief by closing this issue? Personally, I don’t care even if they give the mine to the investor for free as long as they have negotiated good long term conditions for the workers, government and the community. It won’t benefit us in any way to want want say $1bln but there are no long term benefits to the workers, government and community. The opposition leaders should pull up their socks otherwise they will render themselves irrelevant soon.
I thought Meembe was more intelligent than this crap he is feeding us with. On another platform, I have just read him condemning our drifting from the so called ” non aligned” position. In his writing, I could clearly see how aligned he is to the left ( China and Russia) and how venomous he is against the ” imperialist” USA.
Are Meembe’s writings really ” non aligned”? If elected, this man will bring sufferings to Zambia
Sunrise the biggest problem with Mmembe is bitterness, hatred and lies. Mmembe is wasting time on non issues and failing to spell out what he would do if elected President. We have in Mmembe someone who is so personal and highly malicious. How iwish he would tone down and practice politics the decent way devoid of malice and collumny.
Is Vedanta also a Tax Evader, like these other empty loud Mouths, full of spite and toxin?
Dr. M’membe has clearly embarked on a campaign of misinformation.
As a lawyer, he understands very well that the seizure of KCM by the PF government was illegal and he knows that we lost the first round of the arbitration case but he has chosen to spread falsehoods.
He convinienty does not state who the US$200000 was given to, that is if such a transaction did take place.
I am disappointed by what Dr. M’membe is turning out to be. It is like he has taken leave of his senses.
I detest Anil Agarwal because he’s a nasty man but that doesn’t change the fact that his Vedanta Resources is the majority and controlling shareholder of KCM. Fred M’membe knows this but he chooses to bring in extraneous issues.
Mmembe is an extremely Toxic old man that is full of hate. He lies like nothing you have ever heard of before; never tells the truth and whenever he can always twists the truth to suit his evil agenda. Mmembe hates UPND and its leader, HH, with a passion and pretty dangerously!
Best advised to stay away from this extremely evil old man who is in a self destruction mode!!
The biggest problem we have had in the past administrations was poor negotiating skills when it comes to ensuring that Zambia gets the best deal. Of corruption on the part of some sell outs can not be ruled out.
At least now we have a sharp shooter as far as negotiating skills and leadership qualities is concerned. We are confident he will manage to negotiated in our favor.
Unfortunately the strategy used by the previous administration of , grabbing a mine from a legal investor was a primitive way of sorting out a wrong negotiated deal. This type of thinking just shows lack of knowledge, arrogance lack of leadership. It exposed the country to unnecessary danger of it’s assets and standard with other countries. This was the cadre mentality of governance. The grab it and remain defiant of the wrong action hoping our stubborn behavior would magically turn into a righteous act. This was a joke of a plan. See where we are, right back where we started. Absolute chaos was created.
Thankfully we all are aware that the same investor took the whole government to international courts where we lost the case and we’re found to be the culprits of an illegal action. Thanks to the happy trigger past administration. Guys you can not just wish away a legally signed document. It always has bad consequences.
In business language what was displayed was careless and unreasonable. These are the types of issues that further make us poor destination for investment.
If you notice an unfair trend in the contracts signed, you fight the battle with understanding legally. This calls for sharp negotiators who can renegotiate the terms to allow for equity.
To primitively ignore that the investor is the rightful legal partner due the legal contracts signed is unwise. whether we feel it was unfair, it is illegal to act like the mafia and run out the people you willing invited in.
In other words, what we expect to hear from this politician blaming the President is to give us practical solutions instead of Cheap Talk.
Tell us what to do with the international court judgement which placed an international demand for us to abide by our obligations. Explain you bright ideas here. If you can bang this without costs on Zambia then bring it on.
Secondly, what are your alternative suggestions? This is what meaningful checks and balances is all about. Who knows, maybe if your suggestions make sense the current administration may consider to include them in their plans.
Currently , this political leader is acting as a reporter relying on hearsay. We need proper leadership. Some one with a vision.
Rubbish article only fools can buy your rhetoric
Actually it does not take much logic at all. Only hard heads like you can’t see sense in simple truths. Ignorance is difficult to teach just like common sense is not common.