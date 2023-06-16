Vice President Mutale Nalumango Has Not Resigned- Jack Mwiimbu

VICE PRESIDENT HAS NOT RESIGNED-ACTING LEADER OF GOVT BUSINESS

By Patricia Male

Acting Leader of Government Business Jack Mwiimbu has clarified media reports suggesting that Vice President Mutale Nalumango has gone on indefinite leave.

Mr. Mwiimbu has explained that the Vice President is currently acting republican President and is unable to attend to government business in the house.

He further explains that since president Hakainde Hichilema has travelled out of the country to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, Ms. Nalumango is therefore acting republican president.

And acting Clerk of the National Assembly Stephen Kawimbe has dispelled information circulating on various social media platforms that Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti made an announcement on the floor of the house that Ms. Nalumango has proceed on an indefinite leave as vice president and that Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma would act until further notice.

Mr. Kawimbe has however clarified that the speaker of the National Assembly announced that she has received communication to the effect that in the absence of the Vice President who is attending to other government business, the Defence Minister has been appointed acting leader of government business in the house from June 15th 2023 until further notice.

PHOENIX NEWS