VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO WEIGHS-IN ON ECLs STATEMENT ON CORRUPTION

She writes….

I am finding it difficult to honestly reason with the ‘whole’ former head of state when he says HH’s corruption fight is a sham and his petty calls for quick investigation and prosecution of former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo.

Really! The incident that happened yesterday must be concluded the following day and it has to be done by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Even when my son (Kakubo) has demonstrated uncommon deep introspection, we have been told that the investigative wings will still carry out their role: Yes you heard me right, Kakubo was my son before being appointed as Minister and during his stay in office, I can’t disown him now.

Like we have always said; this government is run by people’s laws and regulations.

W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.