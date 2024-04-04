VICE PRESIDENT VISITS KANAKANTAPA RESETTLEMENT

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has called on Zambians to ensure that the relief food being distributed to drought affected areas is shared equally.

Mrs. Nalumango said that the government is doing everything possible to implement relief measures in an effort to ensure that people do not go hungry.

Mrs. Nalumango said this in Chongwe District when she visited Kanakantapa resettlement scheme and surrounding areas to inspect the effects of the droughts on farming activities in the area.

She expressed concern upon learning that Northern Chongwe has recorded 100 percent crop failure due to the prevailing droughts.

ZANIS reports that the Vice President assured that the government will do everything necessary to assist the farmers affected and households with food.

The Vice President stated that the government is working with financial institutions among other stakeholders for resource mobilisation to support the farmers who have been affected by the droughts.

“Government is aware of the unfortunate situation and has not neglected you, this is why I am here to assess the situation in order to see how people can be helped without so that they do not go hungry,” Mrs. Nalumango said.

The Vice President also inspected a water reservoir that has been non-functional since 2007.

She stressed the need for the reservoir to be worked so that it can be used for irrigation farming.

Mrs. Nalumango noted that once operational the water reservoir will be an answer to the climate related challenges that farmers are facing and can also be used for winter farming.

She further called for support in irrigation and energy so that farmers are able to drive sustainable farming.

And the Vice President urged farmers to diversify by also farming climate resilient crops such as cassava.

A young farmer, Anderson Phiri, of Chongwe District in Kanakantapa resettlement area bemoaned the loss incurred due to the droughts.

Mr Phiri explained that he was expecting to produce over 2000 by 50 kilogram bags of maize from a 7 Hector’s rented farm, but the devastating effects of climate changed his odds.

And Peter Chileshe, a disabled beneficiary of resettlement land thanked the government for helping his family with settlement land where he now undertakes various income generation activities.

Mr Chileshe is also a beneficiary of the Social Cash Transfer and Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) that has improved his livelihood.

He urged Zambians to remain united especially during the period when the country is hit with effects of climate change.