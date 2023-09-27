Victor Osimhen yanks off all Napoli photos from his instagram following mocking tiktok video

The Napoli football saga involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen continues to unfold. In a swift turn of events, Osimhen has taken a significant step on social media by removing all Napoli-related content from his Instagram page.

This move follows a controversial incident involving the club, where they posted and subsequently deleted a TikTok video that made fun of Osimhen for missing a crucial penalty.

The TikTok video in question, initially shared on Napoli’s official TikTok profile, quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism. The video made light of Osimhen’s penalty miss, a moment of frustration during Napoli’s challenging season.

The controversy intensified when Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, denounced the video as “unacceptable.” This incident has added fuel to the already turbulent relationship between the player and his club.

Napoli’s team has endured a dull start to the season, currently occupying the seventh position on the Serie A table. The frustration among fans and players has been palpable, adding to a tense atmosphere during a recent match against Bologna.

During the match against Bologna, Victor Osimhen faced a pivotal moment when he stepped up to take a penalty kick. A successful conversion could have secured a much-needed victory for Napoli and alleviated some of the mounting pressure. However, Osimhen’s miss added to the team’s woes and further exacerbated the discontent among fans and management.

In response to the TikTok video and the mounting controversies, Victor Osimhen is reportedly contemplating legal action against his own club.

His agent Roberto Calenda formal statement.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted”.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news”.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor”.