Wagunwa KAMBWILI…..2026 is very much far and UPND will sail through.
You don’t even know the party you are in. Wait my friend there is still time….!!
Ba Kanbwili dont cheat yourself. Politics of hanging up is long gone especially that you’re all known by your character. Zambians have had enough of your type of politics of selfishnes. It will never work
Kikikiki … Ati you don’t even know the party you are in … Kikikiki
Ba CK, put your bums down!
It’s recycled politicians like you who are messing up this country!
Count yourselves lucky that you have a sleepy person you are dealing with who has allowed you the freedom to regroup!
I however agree with you that someone will cry for “leaving an enemy behind!”
Now it’s too late for UPND! The worst mistake UPND has made is the mismanagement of Akabwali and Fuel!
So UPND is faced with many enemies on several fronts including the citizens you have starved!
Stop this circus of arrests before it is too late!