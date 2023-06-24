Antonio Mwanza says an UNZA graduate has no capacity to restructure Zambia’s debt because it’s too complicated for the economics that they teach at UNZA and that’s why we need foreigners to do it for us.PF hired lizard who they paid $5million

1 COMMENT

  1. PF supporters listen to your man how difficult it is to achieve a debt restructuring which you have talking down on since its announcement. From the mouth your own (when he was still a member) he admitted that it’s a very complex process but the new dawn government has done it. So you should learn something from these people in government because from the look of things, they surely know what they are doing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here