ANOTHER MOBILE MONEY AGENT WHO WAS WITH HER YOUNG CHILD WAS ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED FROM CHRIS CORNER A MONTH AGO AND HAS NOT YET BEEN FOUND, RELATIVES SAY.



They have complained that police have not been able to help them find their relative despite reporting the matter.

The daughter to the abducted woman was abandoned at Chris Corner and was later bashed by a car.



A Good Samaritan saved her, took her to Woodlands Police Station and hospital and her pictures were later shared on social media, leading to positive identification by relatives.

