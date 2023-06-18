VIDEO: BAPTIST CHURCH MEMBERS AND UNIVERSITY STUDENTS RUN WITH ECL

BAPTIST CHURCH MEMBERS AND UNIVERSITY STUDENTS RUN WITH ECL



Several members from the Baptist Church in Lusaka’s Chawama township and students from the University of Zambia, Levy Mwanawasa and Apex Medical universities yesterday joined former president Edgar Lungu in his routine Saturday morning walk and run exercise.

UNZA’s Francis Mwila, from the School of Engineering, was on hand as simply a fantastic and creative choir master composing BUSITELE SONGS at the spur-of-the moment.



In his compositions, among other messages, Francis urged Edgar Lungu to remain strong for the sake of Zambia as Father of the Nation because he is the only surviving former head of state. Therefore, his desire to remain physically strong and fit through regular physical exercises was applauded.



And in his message to the jogging party, the former president urged all citizens to develop a habit of physical exercise as a way of keeping fit and avoid the non-communicable diseases like diabetes and stroke, among others.



As for the students, former president Lungu urged them to do a little regular exercise within campus as a matter of routine.