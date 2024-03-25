VIDEO: Beene Hacombwa attacked by his fellow UPND members

UPND Presidential Campaign Team Member Beene Hacombwa was attacked by his fellow UPND members speaking to the media

UPND THUGS BEAT UP FELLOW MEMBERS

…………Hachoombwa cries

By: Chris Mwansa

Old habits never die, the seed that was partially buried has now fully germinated. Last week former praise singer, activist and Sasha Obama’s elder brother b flow was mercilessly attacked by alleged Upnd thugs at levy mall.

This morning in Lusaka’s Kanyama area Beene Hachoombwa, a member of the Upnd presidential campaign team was attacked and penal beaten by known Upnd thugs.

Hachoombwa accompanied by fellow Upnd members received very beautiful beatings from their fellow party cadres.

Speaking to the media after the embarrassing defeat, Hachoombwa, unlike his senior leaders, couldn’t accuse the Patriotic Front for the beatings but looked straight into the cameras and told the media that he was attacked by fellow upnd cadres.

Hachoombwa accused the party leadership in Kanyama for not doing anything to mitigate the many challenges the community was facing.” We want to call upon our brothers, we have so many challenges in Kanyama. Kanyama is a hub of cholera, every year, as I’m talking to you in September. We are expected to record Cholera again. Instead of beating Beene, they could have arrested cholera here.” He said.

Pointing at the other beaten upnd thug, Hachoombwa further added that it was unnecessary for the Upnd to beat them up, instead they would have concentrated to giving grants to the people of Kanyama

The beaten upnd officials have since reported their early blessings from the angelic cadres at Kanyama Police Station.

GrindStone Television Zambia