BRE SHOCKED AND HURT BY UNFORTUNATELY STATEMENT ISSUED BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA OVER BAROTSELAND – NGAMBELA

By Lubinda Namukolo

The prime minister of BArotseland, Ngambela Mukela Manyando this afternoon held a press briefing at his office in Limulunga Royal village.

Addressing the media this afternoon , the prime minister traditionally known as Sope or Minyolui and commonly known as Ngambela Mukela Manyando said , BRE is shocked and hurt Following unfortunately statement which was issued by president Hakainde that there is no BArotseland. The statement which has caused so much attention in BArotseland, as kuta we summoned all chiefs in BArotseland and the BArotse National council was held from the 24th – 26th January 2024 in Limulunga Royal village and the council considered the matter in detailed and made a number of resolutions which have since been communicated to President Hakainde Hichilema’s government in Lusaka.

The principal resolutions is between the BRE and central government to engage to clarify status of BArotseland. The public will be informed about the outcome and development of this matter, in the meantime BRE would like to ask the public to exercise patience.