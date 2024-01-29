BRE SHOCKED AND HURT BY UNFORTUNATELY STATEMENT ISSUED BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA OVER BAROTSELAND – NGAMBELA
By Lubinda Namukolo
The prime minister of BArotseland, Ngambela Mukela Manyando this afternoon held a press briefing at his office in Limulunga Royal village.
Addressing the media this afternoon , the prime minister traditionally known as Sope or Minyolui and commonly known as Ngambela Mukela Manyando said , BRE is shocked and hurt Following unfortunately statement which was issued by president Hakainde that there is no BArotseland. The statement which has caused so much attention in BArotseland, as kuta we summoned all chiefs in BArotseland and the BArotse National council was held from the 24th – 26th January 2024 in Limulunga Royal village and the council considered the matter in detailed and made a number of resolutions which have since been communicated to President Hakainde Hichilema’s government in Lusaka.
The principal resolutions is between the BRE and central government to engage to clarify status of BArotseland. The public will be informed about the outcome and development of this matter, in the meantime BRE would like to ask the public to exercise patience.
Its unfortunate that the whole of the so called prime Minister can choose to to understand what the president said
The president didn’t say there is no Balotseland but there is no country called Balotseland how difficult is this to understand
By law the name recognized in the constitution is western province not this nonsense of Balotseland
Correct. And this is problem we have in Zambia. Perception. You say one thing and the likes of Sishuwa, Mmembe and some funny association that dont have the mandate of the Litunga each come up with their own understanding and Politise an issue that is straing forward.
Instead of focusing on the real issues that affect people. We now focus in non issues. What did they President or not say.
Let the Prime Minister or Ngambela of Litunga.
BRE and myriad of Baroste associations use the Baroste yet the said name is historically attached to many tribes not just the lozi who the Baroste claim to have conquered and were their subjects. It also goes across the Zambian boundaries.
Am sure Mmembe and his cohorts now believe they have one up on the President when they stoked this issue with those that claimed to speak for the Litunga.