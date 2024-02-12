VIDEO: Chishimba Kambwili Was Our Project To Bring Down Edgar Lungu, Cornelius Mweetwa Makes Shocking Revelation

‘ We worked well wtih Mr. Chishimba Kambwili to bring down Edgar Lungu.’ – Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa

“I can now begin to disclose, that we worked well with Chishimba Kambwili during the campaigns, he said let me join PF alone to bring down Edgar Lungu and leave my party behind and I will be issuing tribal remarks so that Zambians can hate the one I’m supporting,” Media and Information Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa speaking at a Press Conference this morning.