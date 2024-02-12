VIDEO: Chishimba Kambwili Was Our Project To Bring Down Edgar Lungu, Cornelius Mweetwa Makes Shocking Revelation

‘ We worked well wtih Mr. Chishimba Kambwili to bring down Edgar Lungu.’ – Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa
KAMBWILI WAS HIRED BY UPND TO ISSUE TRIBAL REMARKS, REVEALS CORNELIUS MWEETWA
“I can now begin to disclose, that we worked well with Chishimba Kambwili during the campaigns, he said let me join PF alone to bring down Edgar Lungu and leave my party behind and I will be issuing tribal remarks so that Zambians can hate the one I’m supporting,” Media and Information Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa speaking at a Press Conference this morning.
Yaba.
So UPND started a long time ago trying to shrink democratic space.
Now that the stage is theirs, the have been found wanting. Two left feet.
If the tribal statements by CK were intended to bring down PF and had the blessings of UPND, why then prosecute CK over the same remarks? UPND must then be outrightly evil, as Mweetwa is now revealing to us.
Even the evacuation of CK must not be understood from the point of view of the duty of UPND government to its citizens. It may be done by UPND with the ulterior motive of the attempt to win favor for itself from unsuspecting Zambians.