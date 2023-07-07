President Hakainde Hichilema has been awarded with a Honorary Doctorate at Valley View University in Accra, Ghana. He will now be referred to as Dr. Hakainde Hichilema



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the President Hichilema received honorary Doctorate for their distinguished service to the development of their respective countries.



Also honoured are former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who was in the audience and the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Ose Opare at a ceremony in Accra, Ghana.