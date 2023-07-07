We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Ala bwafya.
This is typical of African leaders. Always basking in titles that they have not earned. Even wasting tax payers money to go receive the meaningless award.
He will now be referred to as Dr Hakainde Hichilema? No. We need to stop this habit of calling honorary doctors as Dr. Even Kambwili has an honorary doctorate, same with Bowman Lusambo.
Barack Obama has over 30 honorary degrees but no ever refers to him as Dr.
I will be thoroughly shocked if hh shall be calling himself as Dr. I never placed him in that category of people but in the category of pipo like mandela and Obama. Lets see wat happens next.
The qualifications authority of zambia actually has prohibited pipo with honorary doctorates frm calling themselves drs.
I will really be surprised if he will allow himself to be called Dr HH. He gives me an impression he is comfortable to call himself “Bally”, a more practical Nickname than Dr. The problem is the Zambians, they will insist on calling him “Doc” and do you expect him not answer?
I hope our President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, will not subscribe to this nonsense of him being referred to as “Dr.” Hichilema.
Mr. President, you are complete without this honorary title. Do not join the dubious class of Dr. Kambwili, Dr. Lungu, Dr. GBM and Dr. Lusambo.
It is true that Honorary doctorates don’t hold the same academic weight as traditional doctorates. However, Honorary doctorates are used instead to honor someone’s life’s work or significant contributions in a topic or industry. So it can be credited to someone worthy of the accomplishments. What is wrong with this act?
Therefore let’s not get carried away with other issues. Let’s acknowledge the significant work and contributions done. Why are we so easily swayed with irrelevant issues.
This act only recognizes the good works achieved period. Forget the Academic qualifications. This is not what this is. Besides it exits for this very purpose that is why it is called Honorary. By its definition it disqualifies from being equated to an Academic qualification. So why is this even an issue to bring up.
Please let’s just celebrate what others in another country have seen fit to acknowledge as worthy contributions to benefit of an Honorary Doctorate. There is no harm at all.
Let’s major on substance not imagination.
Dispot leaders are made by those around them. While your statement is true that this is just an honorary degree. Those seeking to stroke his ego and sway favour will harp this to the point it works.
The onous is him.
Elo lwanya.. the Great Leader, Dr Hakainde Hichilema,
The alpha and Omega of all Knowledge,
The Greatest leader since Zambia got its Independence, and Africa’s Greatest…the World leader above them all.
The Mr Mission Impossible Man…
The God of the Praise Thugs
Never erring, all Holy,
Holiest of Holies
Yaba, The Comedy of Mediocrity of a country..the Choir of nosense
As the History stares at me
The deceit of the dark age
The Dark Angels and the Kleptomania
On the loose again and again
The white wash not my song
Never will it be
For a Zambia which is real
Is my Zambia
And always will be.
With this type of hate you will just develop high blood pressure in the end. No need to comment if you don’t like the man. HH in his own right should he desire so is capable of studying for a PhD. One thing l like about HH is that he is wise enough to differentiate
Mike Tyson, Chitimukulu, sadam hussein are also honorary doctors. Honorary doctorate is not a title but award. So using it as a title is misguided. In Zambia we hav really abused this award………it’s laughable for others. Never heard of Mandela being called Dr Mandela even with his 40 honorary doctorates.
Congratulation, Your Excellency President HH. May God continue blessing you in your Leadership of this Country our Doctor. Your Leadership is beyond that Honorary doctorate and i believe we will hv a far much better Country zambia tomorrow through yo Leadership.