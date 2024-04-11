VIDEO: Cornelius Mweetwa has apologized to the Church over the mishandling of matter regarding Fr. Chewe Mukosa

Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa has apologized to the Church and the nation over the misinformation and mishandling the matter regarding Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa.
Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana said the police call-out was fake.
Mweetwa has pledged better behaviour and coherent statements from Government.
Apology is welcome.
I think this is the first time this government has apologised for anything. At least, in public, they have acknowledged wrong doing.
Now let us see change in behaviour.
Where are those idiot brain cow praise singers that were supporting this nonsense? Can they also apologise for their unfounded insults?
It’s gratifying to see and hear gov. Apologize to the priest over the callout and mixed information from one gov.
To apologize is free and it’s the humane thing to do when one party is aggrieved and the offending party show remose.
Congratulations Mweetwa for setting a good example ad leaders.
Just my view, the culprit in this matter are the police, when the public feels the green/kurky/blue party is overzealous this is what we mean kindly charge those junkies (teine ni ba IG) for unprofessional conduct. If possible let Mr IG remove them or he is removed as a junkie himself.