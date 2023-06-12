DRAMA AT CIVIC CENTRE AS ANOTHER WOMAN ATTEMPTS TO GET SECOND HUSBAND

There was drama at Lusaka’s Civic Centre, when a married woman attempted to get married to another man.

PHINET NKHOMA, was found clad in a white wedding dress and sitting next to her husband to be, by her Mother, ALICE NKHOMA at the Marriage Registrar’s office.

The Mother said she had received a report from her neighbors, that her daughter had left her matrimonial home.

Meanwhile, the woman’s husband MICAH TEMBO disclosed to the marriage registrar that his wife left their matrimonial home on Friday June 9, 2023 claiming that she was going to a friend’s house for a party and thereafter she would proceed for work.

Mr. TEMBO further told the marriage registrar in a telephone Interview that he and his wife PHINET had a 4-year old child who she left home.

And Council Marriage Registrar, KENNETH KANDANDU has since considered the marriage null and void…