VIDEO: ECL’S JOGGING CREW SINGS FOR THE COPPER QUEENS

ECL’S JOGGING CREW SINGS FOR THE COPPER QUEENS

Former president Edgar Lungu and his jogging party yesterday spent some time singing BUSITELE songs for the Copper Queens ahead of their debut in the FIFA women World Cup against Japan. The former president said win or lose, the Copper Queens needed support from all Zambians because they had identified the country on the world map by qualifying to the global competition for the first time.



And as typical of the ECL routine Saturday walk-and-run ‘gig’, merry making is never in short supply. The usual music “supplier”, Francis Mwale – that 5th year UNZA engineering student – was out on school assignment but others stood in the gap, including an old woman who at one point ran hand-in-hand with ECL.

Enjoy the Gig!!!