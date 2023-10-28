To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Wapya munzi!
Problems!!!
Wina azalila!!!
Others were waiting for this,and now real drama begins
They have managed to flush him out!!!
When Two Elephants fight it’s the grass that
Suffers.
Now we will see Hakainde should his full repertoire of his dictatorship prowess.
The choice voters have to make is whether to have a much better cost of living under ECL, but have cadres back. On corruption, Hakainde is probably worse. Same as on oppressing opposition. Then their is the LGBT rights that Hakainde is a true champion of.
But the real choice will be cost of living Vs cadres.